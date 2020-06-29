4612 Vista Del Monte Ave #3

Amenities

3 BD/ 2.5 BA Luxury Townhouse - Located in a prime Sherman Oaks location this 3 bd / 2.5 ba Townhome is spacious and move-in ready. A custom kitchen features granite counter tops, wood cabinets, and travertine floors. The living room has recessed lighting, crown moldings, fireplace, and glass doors that lead to a balcony. The large master bedroom is located on the second level and features a walk-in closet, a second closet, and two balconies. The master bath contains dual-sink marble vanity, glass shower, and a relaxing tub. Two additional bedrooms and custom bath are located on the third floor and have their own private entrance. Additional features include washer and dryer, two-car private garage and conveniently located near Ventura Blvd. where you can find fabulous shops, restaurants and the Westfield mall.



No Cats Allowed



