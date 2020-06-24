All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 20 2019 at 8:43 AM

4611 El Reposo Dr

4611 El Reposo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4611 El Reposo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by fantastic Mountain views, set the stage for this ultimate entertainers paradise.

Features include :
- New paint, beautiful wood floors
- Spacious living room with Fireplace
-Large Kitchen with bar open to a great family room with built-ins cabinets
-Kitchen is equipped with beautiful white wood cabinets, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher
-Sliding Glass windows in family room leading to the back yard
-Two bedrooms downstairs with one full bath with standing shower
-Two spacious bedrooms upstairs with jack & jill bathroom with bathtub
-Lots of closets spaces
-Central Heat / AC system
-Spacious beautiful private backyard leading to another backyard with a large Shed
-Washer and Dryer in Garage (As is)
-Lots of storage spaces in Garage
-Two car garage + parking spaces in front driveway + free parking on the street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 El Reposo Dr have any available units?
4611 El Reposo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 El Reposo Dr have?
Some of 4611 El Reposo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 El Reposo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4611 El Reposo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 El Reposo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4611 El Reposo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4611 El Reposo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4611 El Reposo Dr offers parking.
Does 4611 El Reposo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4611 El Reposo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 El Reposo Dr have a pool?
No, 4611 El Reposo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4611 El Reposo Dr have accessible units?
No, 4611 El Reposo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 El Reposo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4611 El Reposo Dr has units with dishwashers.
