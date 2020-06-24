4611 El Reposo Dr

Amenities
A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by fantastic Mountain views, set the stage for this ultimate entertainers paradise.
Features include :
- New paint, beautiful wood floors
- Spacious living room with Fireplace
-Large Kitchen with bar open to a great family room with built-ins cabinets
-Kitchen is equipped with beautiful white wood cabinets, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher
-Sliding Glass windows in family room leading to the back yard
-Two bedrooms downstairs with one full bath with standing shower
-Two spacious bedrooms upstairs with jack & jill bathroom with bathtub
-Lots of closets spaces
-Central Heat / AC system
-Spacious beautiful private backyard leading to another backyard with a large Shed
-Washer and Dryer in Garage (As is)
-Lots of storage spaces in Garage
-Two car garage + parking spaces in front driveway + free parking on the street