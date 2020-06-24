4611 El Reposo Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by fantastic Mountain views, set the stage for this ultimate entertainers paradise.



Features include :

- New paint, beautiful wood floors

- Spacious living room with Fireplace

-Large Kitchen with bar open to a great family room with built-ins cabinets

-Kitchen is equipped with beautiful white wood cabinets, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher

-Sliding Glass windows in family room leading to the back yard

-Two bedrooms downstairs with one full bath with standing shower

-Two spacious bedrooms upstairs with jack & jill bathroom with bathtub

-Lots of closets spaces

-Central Heat / AC system

-Spacious beautiful private backyard leading to another backyard with a large Shed

-Washer and Dryer in Garage (As is)

-Lots of storage spaces in Garage

-Two car garage + parking spaces in front driveway + free parking on the street