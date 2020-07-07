4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/79bae2e07b ---- This condo for rent in Studio City is this 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom unit. Top floor unit nestled in the corner, the spacious living area boasts a beautiful fireplace. It opens directly to a decent-sized private balcony where you can relax on a good summer day. The kitchen comes with granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, a dining area, cabinets for storage, and stainless steel appliances including a microwave, an electric range, a dishwasher, and a fridge. Both bedrooms are great in size, and they have ample closet space. One of them has an attached bath with a vanity and a shower-tub combo, while the other has an en suite with a nice tub, a shower stall, and double vanities, and both have beautiful sky lights. There\'s also a powder room near the unit\'s entryway for convenience. This unit has 2 tandem parking spaces and washer and dryer. This property won\'t last long! Laundry In Unit Utilities paid by Owner: Water, Trash, and HOA Fee\'s PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 Bathtub Central Ac Controlled Access Disposal Parking Quiet Neighborhood Stove Washer Dryer Hookups Washer/Dryer In Unit