Los Angeles, CA
4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:51 PM

4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave

4601 Coldwater Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4601 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/79bae2e07b ---- This condo for rent in Studio City is this 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom unit. Top floor unit nestled in the corner, the spacious living area boasts a beautiful fireplace. It opens directly to a decent-sized private balcony where you can relax on a good summer day. The kitchen comes with granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, a dining area, cabinets for storage, and stainless steel appliances including a microwave, an electric range, a dishwasher, and a fridge. Both bedrooms are great in size, and they have ample closet space. One of them has an attached bath with a vanity and a shower-tub combo, while the other has an en suite with a nice tub, a shower stall, and double vanities, and both have beautiful sky lights. There\'s also a powder room near the unit\'s entryway for convenience. This unit has 2 tandem parking spaces and washer and dryer. This property won\'t last long! Laundry In Unit Utilities paid by Owner: Water, Trash, and HOA Fee\'s PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 Bathtub Central Ac Controlled Access Disposal Parking Quiet Neighborhood Stove Washer Dryer Hookups Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave have any available units?
4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave have?
Some of 4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave offers parking.
Does 4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave have a pool?
No, 4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 Coldwater Canyon Ave has units with dishwashers.

