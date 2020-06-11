459 28th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors playground

Some flexibility on dates.

ENTIRE HOUSE in the best neighborhood.

Sunny,comfortable home.

Close to everything but on a quiet street.



3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms.

Fully supplied kitchen.

Quiet street (our block ends a few houses down so not a lot of through traffic).



Deck overlooking fenced in yard.

Long driveway and tons of unmetered street parking.



6 minute walk to North Berkeley BART (or drive in a few minutes). 2 minute walk to UC Berkeley bus (or walk/bike to UC).

Next to bike routes, Greenway walking/bike path.

There is a park at the end of our block and larger park a few blocks away with a big field, benches and 2 playgrounds.

Really nice neighbors!



Walk to produce market, local natural food store or larger Whole Foods, bagel store, cafes. bakeries, bread bakery, shops, restaurants, bars. Close to the University of California (UC Berkeley).



And if you work from home, there are desks in two of the rental of the rooms (one overlooking the garden) or work at the big dining room table that gets sun exposure all day.