Last updated November 22 2019 at 9:52 AM

459 28th Ave

459 28th Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

459 28th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
Some flexibility on dates.
ENTIRE HOUSE in the best neighborhood.
Sunny,comfortable home.
Close to everything but on a quiet street.

3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms.
Hardwood floors.
Fully supplied kitchen.
Quiet street (our block ends a few houses down so not a lot of through traffic).

Deck overlooking fenced in yard.
Long driveway and tons of unmetered street parking.

6 minute walk to North Berkeley BART (or drive in a few minutes). 2 minute walk to UC Berkeley bus (or walk/bike to UC).
Next to bike routes, Greenway walking/bike path.
There is a park at the end of our block and larger park a few blocks away with a big field, benches and 2 playgrounds.
Really nice neighbors!

Walk to produce market, local natural food store or larger Whole Foods, bagel store, cafes. bakeries, bread bakery, shops, restaurants, bars. Close to the University of California (UC Berkeley).

And if you work from home, there are desks in two of the rental of the rooms (one overlooking the garden) or work at the big dining room table that gets sun exposure all day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 28th Ave have any available units?
459 28th Ave has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 459 28th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
459 28th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 28th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 459 28th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 459 28th Ave offer parking?
No, 459 28th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 459 28th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 28th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 28th Ave have a pool?
No, 459 28th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 459 28th Ave have accessible units?
No, 459 28th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 459 28th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 28th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 459 28th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 28th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
