4571 WHITE OAK Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Socially distance or self-quarantine in luxury. In the hills of Encino, this sophisticatedly remodeled 4-bed, 4-bath home is essential for families - or one flying solo - seeking a peaceful safe haven. Cure boring breakfasts and indulge in the chef-style kitchen to cook the Benedict with ch~vre-dijon sauce that you deserve (finally). Work meetings have been replaced by video conferences, so dial in atop your inflatable swan. Assure your colleagues that you're simply working from your private pool with jetliner views and swimming with the dolphins. Warm up near the fireplace in the living room or master suite. The one-story dwelling boasts an open floor plan with proper dining space and two living areas (and bar top) for traditional home life or the forever-dreamed-of entertainer's pad. A massive refrigerator, excess storage and an enormous walk-in closet accommodate Amazon orders and Bloomingdale's online purchases. Store 2 cars + survival kits in the garage. In-laws visiting? A detached guest house is 6+ feet away. **Now accommodating virtual tours via Facetime. Please contact to schedule.**