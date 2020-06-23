All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4571 WHITE OAK Place

4571 White Oak Place · No Longer Available
Location

4571 White Oak Place, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Socially distance or self-quarantine in luxury. In the hills of Encino, this sophisticatedly remodeled 4-bed, 4-bath home is essential for families - or one flying solo - seeking a peaceful safe haven. Cure boring breakfasts and indulge in the chef-style kitchen to cook the Benedict with ch~vre-dijon sauce that you deserve (finally). Work meetings have been replaced by video conferences, so dial in atop your inflatable swan. Assure your colleagues that you're simply working from your private pool with jetliner views and swimming with the dolphins. Warm up near the fireplace in the living room or master suite. The one-story dwelling boasts an open floor plan with proper dining space and two living areas (and bar top) for traditional home life or the forever-dreamed-of entertainer's pad. A massive refrigerator, excess storage and an enormous walk-in closet accommodate Amazon orders and Bloomingdale's online purchases. Store 2 cars + survival kits in the garage. In-laws visiting? A detached guest house is 6+ feet away. **Now accommodating virtual tours via Facetime. Please contact to schedule.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4571 WHITE OAK Place have any available units?
4571 WHITE OAK Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4571 WHITE OAK Place have?
Some of 4571 WHITE OAK Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4571 WHITE OAK Place currently offering any rent specials?
4571 WHITE OAK Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4571 WHITE OAK Place pet-friendly?
No, 4571 WHITE OAK Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4571 WHITE OAK Place offer parking?
Yes, 4571 WHITE OAK Place offers parking.
Does 4571 WHITE OAK Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4571 WHITE OAK Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4571 WHITE OAK Place have a pool?
Yes, 4571 WHITE OAK Place has a pool.
Does 4571 WHITE OAK Place have accessible units?
No, 4571 WHITE OAK Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4571 WHITE OAK Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4571 WHITE OAK Place has units with dishwashers.

