Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking gym sauna media room

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking media room sauna

Master Bedroom with private balcony, large bathroom, theater, gym, sauna, kitchen, washer dryer. Looking for three-month sublet starting May 1st - July 31st. FULLY FURNISHED! w/private parking. This is the best room in the house. The closet will be cleared out for you. Artists welcome. This is the perfect place to retreat and get creative. Lots of production amenities included like professional podcast studio!!