455 N Spaulding Ave

Amenities
455 north spaulding avenue, la 90036 ("The Grove" area) PETS OK:
View this property and the unit at http://aridanproperties.com/6/spaulding.htm.
Loft-style, big, new, modern 2BDs/2BAs w/ an office space!
Top floor w/ a private balcony!
1900 SFs.
New Washer and Dryer in the unit!
High ceilings.
Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator).
Amazing shower w/ glass walls, a sitting bench and 3 shower heads.
Central Air/heat; TV-monitor intercom; alarm in unit!
Private, secured, gated car garage.
Walking distance to markets, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.
Rated "Walker's Paradise" (95 Walk Score) on www.walkscore.com -
http://www/score/455-north-spaulding-avenue-la-ca-90036
Unit is protected by Rent Control Regulations.
Our pet policy is - the more, the merrier. No security deposit and/or extra rent for our pets.