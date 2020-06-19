All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 455 N Spaulding Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
455 N Spaulding Ave
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:04 AM

455 N Spaulding Ave

455 North Spaulding Avenue · (310) 918-0018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

455 North Spaulding Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
rent controlled
455 north spaulding avenue, la 90036 ("The Grove" area) PETS OK:

View this property and the unit at http://aridanproperties.com/6/spaulding.htm.

Loft-style, big, new, modern 2BDs/2BAs w/ an office space!

Top floor w/ a private balcony!

1900 SFs.

New Washer and Dryer in the unit!

High ceilings.

Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator).

Amazing shower w/ glass walls, a sitting bench and 3 shower heads.

Central Air/heat; TV-monitor intercom; alarm in unit!

Private, secured, gated car garage.

Walking distance to markets, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.

Rated "Walker's Paradise" (95 Walk Score) on www.walkscore.com -
http://www/score/455-north-spaulding-avenue-la-ca-90036

Unit is protected by Rent Control Regulations.

Our pet policy is - the more, the merrier. No security deposit and/or extra rent for our pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 N Spaulding Ave have any available units?
455 N Spaulding Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 N Spaulding Ave have?
Some of 455 N Spaulding Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 N Spaulding Ave currently offering any rent specials?
455 N Spaulding Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 N Spaulding Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 N Spaulding Ave is pet friendly.
Does 455 N Spaulding Ave offer parking?
Yes, 455 N Spaulding Ave does offer parking.
Does 455 N Spaulding Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 N Spaulding Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 N Spaulding Ave have a pool?
No, 455 N Spaulding Ave does not have a pool.
Does 455 N Spaulding Ave have accessible units?
No, 455 N Spaulding Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 455 N Spaulding Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 N Spaulding Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 455 N Spaulding Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity