455 N Spaulding Ave

455 north spaulding avenue, la 90036 ("The Grove" area) PETS OK:



View this property and the unit at http://aridanproperties.com/6/spaulding.htm.



Loft-style, big, new, modern 2BDs/2BAs w/ an office space!



Top floor w/ a private balcony!



1900 SFs.



New Washer and Dryer in the unit!



High ceilings.



Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator).



Amazing shower w/ glass walls, a sitting bench and 3 shower heads.



Central Air/heat; TV-monitor intercom; alarm in unit!



Private, secured, gated car garage.



Walking distance to markets, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.



Rated "Walker's Paradise" (95 Walk Score) on www.walkscore.com -

http://www/score/455-north-spaulding-avenue-la-ca-90036



Unit is protected by Rent Control Regulations.



Our pet policy is - the more, the merrier. No security deposit and/or extra rent for our pets.