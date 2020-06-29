All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:58 AM

4538 San Blas Avenue

4538 San Blas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4538 San Blas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
 
Prime south of Ventura Blvd. pets ok. view Woodland hills house neighboring million $ homes.
 
The Rent price is special promotion the house is in his original condition never remodeled, the kitchen bath room are old but in good condition, everything works. this is a 2 bed 2 bath (no tub) house (1 story) located in a highly- coveted Woodland Hills million $ homes neighborhood, gated with long private driveway with allots of privacy and very quiet. Location is South of Ventura Blvd., 35 minutes from the ocean (Malibu). The house has 3 wall unit air conditioning / heater. The floor mixed with Vinyl / Carpet/ stone. There are two stone fireplaces adding warmth and charm, every room in the house has view of city light/ Mountain/ golf course. Most of the house has high ceiling wood. The property is on large private lot, mostly flat lot means plenty of private yards for entertaining and for growing a garden (automatic sprinklers) and it is amazing if you have animals any size Pets accepted. (grass was removed to save water it's up to you if you like to plant grass) In door laundry area.  House Total 2000 approx. sq.. Minimum 1-year lease. not include rent are Gardener and all Utilities Security deposit minimum is $2500 subject to application review.
NOTE:         
1. The kitchen and the bathrooms, have not been upgraded, but in good condition
2. No hardwood floor no central air
Not include the rent price, available for extra $:
1. Detached two car garages
2. Up to Five spaces parking on the driveway
3. Separated guest unit (Upper Laval detached) not connected to the house
 
Showing instruction:
1. please drive by 1st, see the house from outside, 7 days a week, in between the hours of 9AM-5PM.
2. please do not Park your car on the driveway, if you like the house from the outside, please email me
.
3.  prefer to show the property to all applicant's ones (above 18 years of age).
Address:  4540 san blas ave, woodland hills CA 91364.Main Cross Street: Canoga ave south of Ventura Blvd
School nearby Name: Serrania Avenue Elementary School,Woodland Hills Academy,Taft Senior High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

