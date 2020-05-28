All apartments in Los Angeles
4538 ETHEL Avenue

4538 Ethel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4538 Ethel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Looking to lease the perfect guest house in the perfect neighborhood? Look no further! This, just completed ADU is waiting for you! You can use it as a 2 bedroom, 1 bath or, 1 bed, 1 bath + living room, just depends on what your needs are. Nestled away in a quiet tree-lined neighborhood in Studio City, close to the Studios, Shopping, Dining, Freeways and more! 2 private entrances and a private courtyard to sip your coffee in the morning. Kitchen with all new appliances and in unit laundry with brand new stackable washer/dryer! a/c for the summer heat and heat for the winter. Call today to make an appointment! It won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

