4538 ETHEL Avenue

Amenities
Looking to lease the perfect guest house in the perfect neighborhood? Look no further! This, just completed ADU is waiting for you! You can use it as a 2 bedroom, 1 bath or, 1 bed, 1 bath + living room, just depends on what your needs are. Nestled away in a quiet tree-lined neighborhood in Studio City, close to the Studios, Shopping, Dining, Freeways and more! 2 private entrances and a private courtyard to sip your coffee in the morning. Kitchen with all new appliances and in unit laundry with brand new stackable washer/dryer! a/c for the summer heat and heat for the winter. Call today to make an appointment! It won't last!