4536 Collett Ave

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Fully furnished and ready for immediate move in gorgeous one level home with pool. - Gorgeous single story Fully Furnished traditional home on quiet cul-de-sac, just steps from Ventura Boulevard! Beautiful & lovingly cared by the owner. From the moment you enter, gleaming hardwood floors and rich character details will charm you right away! 4 Bedrooms + Den off the living room! The open floor plan features designer quality decor, brick wood burning fireplace, hearth and cozy den, and French doors with views to the large covered patio and sparkling pool. The well-appointed kitchen has granite counters & eat-in breakfast room with a nearby bedroom with own bathroom. The other side of the home has two spacious bedrooms, gorgeously remodeled hall bath, plus master. The master suite is truly special with walk-in closet, sitting area, fireplace and views to backyard. You'll simply love the entertainer's rear yard with large swimming pool, covered patio, and well maintained lush landscaping!!! Fully Furnished only. Will consider a small well behaved and cared pet.



