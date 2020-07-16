All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4536 Collett Ave

4536 Collett Avenue · (310) 869-7901
Location

4536 Collett Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4536 Collett Ave · Avail. now

$6,495

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2163 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Fully furnished and ready for immediate move in gorgeous one level home with pool. - Gorgeous single story Fully Furnished traditional home on quiet cul-de-sac, just steps from Ventura Boulevard! Beautiful & lovingly cared by the owner. From the moment you enter, gleaming hardwood floors and rich character details will charm you right away! 4 Bedrooms + Den off the living room! The open floor plan features designer quality decor, brick wood burning fireplace, hearth and cozy den, and French doors with views to the large covered patio and sparkling pool. The well-appointed kitchen has granite counters & eat-in breakfast room with a nearby bedroom with own bathroom. The other side of the home has two spacious bedrooms, gorgeously remodeled hall bath, plus master. The master suite is truly special with walk-in closet, sitting area, fireplace and views to backyard. You'll simply love the entertainer's rear yard with large swimming pool, covered patio, and well maintained lush landscaping!!! Fully Furnished only. Will consider a small well behaved and cared pet.

-----------------------------------
Management does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
DRE ID NUMBER: 01521497

(RLNE5903169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 Collett Ave have any available units?
4536 Collett Ave has a unit available for $6,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 Collett Ave have?
Some of 4536 Collett Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 Collett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4536 Collett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 Collett Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4536 Collett Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4536 Collett Ave offer parking?
No, 4536 Collett Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4536 Collett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4536 Collett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 Collett Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4536 Collett Ave has a pool.
Does 4536 Collett Ave have accessible units?
No, 4536 Collett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 Collett Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4536 Collett Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
