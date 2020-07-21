453 RIALTO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming Venetian Original - Located in the heart of Venice just blocks from the Venice Boardwalk and Abbot Kinney! This ideally located three-story home features hardwood floors, leaded and stained glass windows and original period architectural detail throughout. Step into an elegant foyer, which leads into a dining room that flows into the kitchen and large living room highlighted by a sunroom with a marble floor. The second story features three spacious bedrooms and an office as well as a 2nd floor balcony complete with French doors. Follow this up to the third story which has a studio bedroom and bath and access to the rooftop deck. Laundry room and 1 car garage attached. NO more than (4) roommates. Available unfurnished or furnished and all utilities included. This home is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy all Venice offers without ever having to get into the car. SEE PRIVATE REMARKS FOR ALL REQUESTS.