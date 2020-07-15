All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4524 South Slauson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4524 South Slauson Ave
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:39 AM

4524 South Slauson Ave

4524 North Slauson Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4524 North Slauson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
.
Newly Remodeled Upper 1 Bedroom and Bath in a quiet neighborhood with bonus storage closet. Hardwood Floors Laminate Through Out, Gorgeous White Quartz Counter Tops in Kitchen and Bathroom, Recessed Lighting Through Out, Vertical Blinds on All the Windows. Stainless Steel Large Single Basin Kitchen Sink with Modern Faucet. Stainless Steel Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. Brand New White Cabinets in the Kitchen and Bathroom. Lots of closet space tenant also has use to large private storage room directly outside of the unit. Close to 10 and 405 fwys. Close proximity to Marina del Rey, Playa del Rey, West Los Angeles, and Santa Monica. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Pro-rated Shared of Water and Trash (Rubs). 1 Parking Spot. Shared Laundry Room On-Site.

Amenities: Shared Laundry Room, Upper Unit, Hardwood Laminate Throughout.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave.
Parking: 1 Parking Spot
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-1-bed-1-bath/536/

IT490708 - IT49SM536

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 South Slauson Ave have any available units?
4524 South Slauson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 South Slauson Ave have?
Some of 4524 South Slauson Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 South Slauson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4524 South Slauson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 South Slauson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4524 South Slauson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4524 South Slauson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4524 South Slauson Ave offers parking.
Does 4524 South Slauson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 South Slauson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 South Slauson Ave have a pool?
No, 4524 South Slauson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4524 South Slauson Ave have accessible units?
No, 4524 South Slauson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 South Slauson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4524 South Slauson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4524 South Slauson Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Warner Center Townhomes
6737 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity