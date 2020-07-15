4524 South Slauson Ave

Amenities

Newly Remodeled Upper 1 Bedroom and Bath in a quiet neighborhood with bonus storage closet. Hardwood Floors Laminate Through Out, Gorgeous White Quartz Counter Tops in Kitchen and Bathroom, Recessed Lighting Through Out, Vertical Blinds on All the Windows. Stainless Steel Large Single Basin Kitchen Sink with Modern Faucet. Stainless Steel Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. Brand New White Cabinets in the Kitchen and Bathroom. Lots of closet space tenant also has use to large private storage room directly outside of the unit. Close to 10 and 405 fwys. Close proximity to Marina del Rey, Playa del Rey, West Los Angeles, and Santa Monica. Tenant Pays All Utilities - Including Pro-rated Shared of Water and Trash (Rubs). 1 Parking Spot. Shared Laundry Room On-Site.



