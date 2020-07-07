4521 Kingswell

Amenities
A fully furnished studio, with hardwood floors, includes ALL utilities, private washer/dryer, underground parking, and a storage room.
Located in a 5 unit building in the heart of the vibrant and walkable Los Feliz neighborhood.
It offers a fully equipped open kitchen with dining counter, with dishes/cookware, countertop stove, microwave, toaster oven. Living room has a convertible double bed and built-in closet with linen, towels.
Bathroom with shower.
The building has a secure code access entrance, and one assigned parking slot.
For a viewing please contact us.