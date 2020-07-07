4521 Kingswell

Amenities

Maximum occupancy allowed is s.



A fully furnished studio, with hardwood floors, includes ALL utilities, private washer/dryer, underground parking, and a storage room.



Located in a 5 unit building in the heart of the vibrant and walkable Los Feliz neighborhood.



It offers a fully equipped open kitchen with dining counter, with dishes/cookware, countertop stove, microwave, toaster oven. Living room has a convertible double bed and built-in closet with linen, towels.

Bathroom with shower.



The building has a secure code access entrance, and one assigned parking slot.



For a viewing please contact us.