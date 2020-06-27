4519 BEN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Introducing a light, bright & cheerful one level traditional ranch home resides on a lush, sprawling lot with splash pool in the heart of Studio City's Landale Square neighborhood. Classic details throughout including original hardwood floors, detailed crown moldings & vintage tile in great condition. The open floor plan offers a formal living & dining rooms plus a den and eat-in kitchen that overlooks the private gated backyard complete with pool, patio and large grassy area.The sleek converted garage doubles as a motivating work/workout space. Located near top eateries, shopping and within the award winning Colfax Charter school district, welcome home!