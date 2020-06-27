All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4519 BEN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4519 BEN Avenue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

4519 BEN Avenue

4519 Ben Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4519 Ben Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Introducing a light, bright & cheerful one level traditional ranch home resides on a lush, sprawling lot with splash pool in the heart of Studio City's Landale Square neighborhood. Classic details throughout including original hardwood floors, detailed crown moldings & vintage tile in great condition. The open floor plan offers a formal living & dining rooms plus a den and eat-in kitchen that overlooks the private gated backyard complete with pool, patio and large grassy area.The sleek converted garage doubles as a motivating work/workout space. Located near top eateries, shopping and within the award winning Colfax Charter school district, welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 BEN Avenue have any available units?
4519 BEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4519 BEN Avenue have?
Some of 4519 BEN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 BEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4519 BEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 BEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4519 BEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4519 BEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4519 BEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4519 BEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4519 BEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 BEN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4519 BEN Avenue has a pool.
Does 4519 BEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4519 BEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 BEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4519 BEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College