All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4515 ALLA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4515 ALLA Road
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

4515 ALLA Road

4515 Alla Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4515 Alla Road, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Bright, sophisticated and partly remodeled townhouse located in the heart of Villa Vallarta, Marina del Rey. Great master bedroom with private balcony and master bath, as well as a second bedroom that's also ensuite. Attractive and spacious living room with fireplace looks out to the outside patio with plenty of sunlight during the day. Chef's kitchen with great appliances and opens to the dining area which makes it very social and easy to entertain. Washer and dryer. Air condition Spacious two-car garage with direct access to the unit. The complex is gated and has multiple pools and plenty of guest parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 ALLA Road have any available units?
4515 ALLA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 ALLA Road have?
Some of 4515 ALLA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 ALLA Road currently offering any rent specials?
4515 ALLA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 ALLA Road pet-friendly?
No, 4515 ALLA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4515 ALLA Road offer parking?
Yes, 4515 ALLA Road offers parking.
Does 4515 ALLA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4515 ALLA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 ALLA Road have a pool?
Yes, 4515 ALLA Road has a pool.
Does 4515 ALLA Road have accessible units?
No, 4515 ALLA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 ALLA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4515 ALLA Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College