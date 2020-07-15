4515 ALLA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Bright, sophisticated and partly remodeled townhouse located in the heart of Villa Vallarta, Marina del Rey. Great master bedroom with private balcony and master bath, as well as a second bedroom that's also ensuite. Attractive and spacious living room with fireplace looks out to the outside patio with plenty of sunlight during the day. Chef's kitchen with great appliances and opens to the dining area which makes it very social and easy to entertain. Washer and dryer. Air condition Spacious two-car garage with direct access to the unit. The complex is gated and has multiple pools and plenty of guest parking!