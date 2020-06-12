All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

4513 Vista del Monte #4

4513 Vista Del Monte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4513 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Great location in Sherman Oaks. Walk to Ventura Blvd. Quiet upstairs rear unit with great natural light beaming through the large double-paned windows. A large kitchen with room for a small table, includes plenty of counter space, refrigerator, dishwasher and lots of cabinets. The open concept living room/dining room combo allows for great entertaining. The small balcony is perfect for a small barbeque. There is a shared laundry room downstairs. Central A/C and heat. The entryway, living room and dining room recently had newer dark wood laminate installed. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. Call for pet restrictions. Covered parking in the rear of the building for one car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4513 Vista del Monte #4 have any available units?
4513 Vista del Monte #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4513 Vista del Monte #4 have?
Some of 4513 Vista del Monte #4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4513 Vista del Monte #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4513 Vista del Monte #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 Vista del Monte #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4513 Vista del Monte #4 is pet friendly.
Does 4513 Vista del Monte #4 offer parking?
Yes, 4513 Vista del Monte #4 offers parking.
Does 4513 Vista del Monte #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4513 Vista del Monte #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 Vista del Monte #4 have a pool?
No, 4513 Vista del Monte #4 does not have a pool.
Does 4513 Vista del Monte #4 have accessible units?
No, 4513 Vista del Monte #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 Vista del Monte #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4513 Vista del Monte #4 has units with dishwashers.

