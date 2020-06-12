4513 Vista del Monte #4

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Great location in Sherman Oaks. Walk to Ventura Blvd. Quiet upstairs rear unit with great natural light beaming through the large double-paned windows. A large kitchen with room for a small table, includes plenty of counter space, refrigerator, dishwasher and lots of cabinets. The open concept living room/dining room combo allows for great entertaining. The small balcony is perfect for a small barbeque. There is a shared laundry room downstairs. Central A/C and heat. The entryway, living room and dining room recently had newer dark wood laminate installed. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. Call for pet restrictions. Covered parking in the rear of the building for one car.