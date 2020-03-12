451 W 1st Street Unit 3

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Complete an application and sign a lease on or before June 30, 2020 and get a $300 move in discount on your first full month's rent!



Hurry and sign up now!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Located at the friendly Central San Pedro neighborhood in San Pedro, this captivating unfurnished, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment home property rental comes with 1 detached garage plus on-street parking.



The cozy units features include carpeted flooring, regular tubs in the bathroom, and large windows that let in ample natural light to enter the rooms. Its gorgeous kitchen, meanwhile, has a tile countertop, fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage options; refrigerator, oven/stove, and garbage disposal. Its bathroom has a pedestal sink surmounted by a wooden-framed mirror along with a shower/tub combo that youll surely love pampering yourself! Its a pet-friendly home so pets are also welcome. It has a gas heater. No smoking, sorry.



Tenant pays electricity and gas. The water, trash, and sewage will be the responsibility of the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 88. Its considered as very walkable so running errands dont require a car. It can be accomplished easily on foot.



Nearby parks: John S Gibson Junior Park, Bandini Park, and Leland Park.



Bus lines:

SP San Pedro - 0.0 mile

910/950 Metro Silver Line (910/950) - 0.1 mile

246 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

205 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile



(RLNE5593600)