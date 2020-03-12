All apartments in Los Angeles
451 W 1st Street Unit 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

451 W 1st Street Unit 3

451 West 1st Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

451 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Complete an application and sign a lease on or before June 30, 2020 and get a $300 move in discount on your first full month's rent!

Hurry and sign up now!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Located at the friendly Central San Pedro neighborhood in San Pedro, this captivating unfurnished, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment home property rental comes with 1 detached garage plus on-street parking.

The cozy units features include carpeted flooring, regular tubs in the bathroom, and large windows that let in ample natural light to enter the rooms. Its gorgeous kitchen, meanwhile, has a tile countertop, fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage options; refrigerator, oven/stove, and garbage disposal. Its bathroom has a pedestal sink surmounted by a wooden-framed mirror along with a shower/tub combo that youll surely love pampering yourself! Its a pet-friendly home so pets are also welcome. It has a gas heater. No smoking, sorry.

Tenant pays electricity and gas. The water, trash, and sewage will be the responsibility of the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 88. Its considered as very walkable so running errands dont require a car. It can be accomplished easily on foot.

Nearby parks: John S Gibson Junior Park, Bandini Park, and Leland Park.

Bus lines:
SP San Pedro - 0.0 mile
910/950 Metro Silver Line (910/950) - 0.1 mile
246 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
205 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5593600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 W 1st Street Unit 3 have any available units?
451 W 1st Street Unit 3 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 W 1st Street Unit 3 have?
Some of 451 W 1st Street Unit 3's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 W 1st Street Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
451 W 1st Street Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 W 1st Street Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 W 1st Street Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 451 W 1st Street Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 451 W 1st Street Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 451 W 1st Street Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 W 1st Street Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 W 1st Street Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 451 W 1st Street Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 451 W 1st Street Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 451 W 1st Street Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 451 W 1st Street Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 W 1st Street Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
