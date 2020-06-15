All apartments in Los Angeles
4508 Esmeralda Street

4508 Esmeralda Street · (855) 351-0683
Location

4508 Esmeralda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4508 · Avail. now

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY, 10/05, from 11am - 12:30pm

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS UNIQUE AND BRAND NEW LARGE 3 BEDROOM UNIT! This brand new 3-bedroom, 3-bath unit is centrally located near the LAC+USC Medical Center, USC Health Sciences Center, CSULA, Downtown, and Pasadena. As a rental, this unit is a 10 out of 10. The unit has an open layout, every bedroom is large, and each bedroom has lots of closet space. The kitchen comes with modern grey cabinets, pure white quartz countertops, a marble mosaic backsplash, stainless stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The floors of beautiful wood laminate span throughout the house excluding the laundry room and bathrooms which are tiled. This unit comes with its own washer and dryer included; no need to go to the neighborhood laundry mat. The bathrooms feature the same modern shaker-style cabinetry as the kitchen, and the showers are fully tiled. Modern AC system with a NEST thermostat makes this a smart home, supporting in keeping the energy bill lower. The exterior lot of this property has been designed with ample space for parking and with outside furniture to relax and entertain. This unit is priced to rent fast, so take advantage NOW. Most importantly, this unit has a one-car compact car garage and 1 uncovered parking space within the property and free street parking. The exterior has been designed with curb appeal in mind and security coded gates so arriving home can be pleasant and secure. Looking to lease as soon as possible, so please email us at team@bauhaus.la or call 310-850-4139 to set up a showing.

Please note all appointments are directly scheduled with the leasing agent Vanessa Pineda via email at vanessa@lapropertymgmt.com or by phone at 310-699-9224. An automatic response from Hemlane is not a confirmation of a set appointment. We update our Open House schedule on a weekly basis, please check on Fridays to confirm showings for the up-coming weekend.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/lis

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5127460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Esmeralda Street have any available units?
4508 Esmeralda Street has a unit available for $2,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 Esmeralda Street have?
Some of 4508 Esmeralda Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Esmeralda Street currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Esmeralda Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Esmeralda Street pet-friendly?
No, 4508 Esmeralda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4508 Esmeralda Street offer parking?
Yes, 4508 Esmeralda Street does offer parking.
Does 4508 Esmeralda Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4508 Esmeralda Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Esmeralda Street have a pool?
No, 4508 Esmeralda Street does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Esmeralda Street have accessible units?
No, 4508 Esmeralda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Esmeralda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 Esmeralda Street has units with dishwashers.
