4503 S Gramercy Place

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Available now for move in. I have a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit for rent. The unit has had a major touch up and it is now ready for a family to make this unit home. The unit is located on the second floor but offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a private laundry unit, and the kitchen-family room area. Street parking is an option with regards to parking, however, the apartment complex also offers separate garage spaces that could be negotiated so with the rental price.

Please feel free to reach out with any questions.