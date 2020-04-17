All apartments in Los Angeles
4503 S Gramercy Place
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

4503 S Gramercy Place

4503 South Gramercy Place · No Longer Available
Location

4503 South Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now for move in. I have a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit for rent. The unit has had a major touch up and it is now ready for a family to make this unit home. The unit is located on the second floor but offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a private laundry unit, and the kitchen-family room area. Street parking is an option with regards to parking, however, the apartment complex also offers separate garage spaces that could be negotiated so with the rental price.
Please feel free to reach out with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 S Gramercy Place have any available units?
4503 S Gramercy Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4503 S Gramercy Place currently offering any rent specials?
4503 S Gramercy Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 S Gramercy Place pet-friendly?
No, 4503 S Gramercy Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4503 S Gramercy Place offer parking?
Yes, 4503 S Gramercy Place offers parking.
Does 4503 S Gramercy Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4503 S Gramercy Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 S Gramercy Place have a pool?
No, 4503 S Gramercy Place does not have a pool.
Does 4503 S Gramercy Place have accessible units?
No, 4503 S Gramercy Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 S Gramercy Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4503 S Gramercy Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4503 S Gramercy Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4503 S Gramercy Place does not have units with air conditioning.
