4501 Cedros Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to your beautiful Sherman oaks neighborhood. Don’t miss an amazing opportunity to rent this prestigious country club condominium. Much south after top floor location, this end unit is extremely spacious, bright & well maintained. The two en-suite bedrooms with two full baths, afford maximum privacy as they are located on two opposite side of the large living room. Kitchen opens to the dinning area w/access to a secluded bamboo tree lined balcony. For your further convenience, the side-by-side parking spaces in the secured community garage are located just a few steps from elevator. The unit has its own hookups for your side by side washer/dryer. This desirable, quite complex w/on site manager is well maintained and very secure. It features a sparkling pool, rec.room w/billiard tables and gym. All this located close to the heart of the Sherman oaks village and within a short distance to Ventura blvd entertainment and shoppings.