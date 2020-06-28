All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:14 AM

4501 Cedros Ave

4501 Cedros Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4501 Cedros Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to your beautiful Sherman oaks neighborhood. Don’t miss an amazing opportunity to rent this prestigious country club condominium. Much south after top floor location, this end unit is extremely spacious, bright & well maintained. The two en-suite bedrooms with two full baths, afford maximum privacy as they are located on two opposite side of the large living room. Kitchen opens to the dinning area w/access to a secluded bamboo tree lined balcony. For your further convenience, the side-by-side parking spaces in the secured community garage are located just a few steps from elevator. The unit has its own hookups for your side by side washer/dryer. This desirable, quite complex w/on site manager is well maintained and very secure. It features a sparkling pool, rec.room w/billiard tables and gym. All this located close to the heart of the Sherman oaks village and within a short distance to Ventura blvd entertainment and shoppings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Cedros Ave have any available units?
4501 Cedros Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Cedros Ave have?
Some of 4501 Cedros Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Cedros Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Cedros Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Cedros Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 Cedros Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4501 Cedros Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Cedros Ave offers parking.
Does 4501 Cedros Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4501 Cedros Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Cedros Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4501 Cedros Ave has a pool.
Does 4501 Cedros Ave have accessible units?
No, 4501 Cedros Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Cedros Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 Cedros Ave has units with dishwashers.
