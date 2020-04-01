All apartments in Los Angeles
450 North ROSSMORE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

450 North ROSSMORE Avenue

450 North Rossmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

450 North Rossmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
valet service
Introducing the rare, luxuriously remodeled, historic El Royale. For decades Hollywood professionals from A-list actors, producers, and writers to Los Angeles' movers and shakers have called El Royale home. Architect William Douglas Lee designed the El Royale in 1928 just after completing its sister building, famed Chateau Marmont. Situated in prestigious Hancock Park, while El Royale boasts historic architecture and charm, this space provides the modern comforts & details today's entertainer seeks, including views of the golf course, Downtown, and Hollywood hills. Details: 3 beds & baths, large living room, high ceilings, remodeled kitchen, designer finishes & appliances. Addn'l amenities: original crown moldings, hw floors, valet, concierge, extravagant lobby w/ ornate details, fitness center, roof deck w/ 360-degree views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue have any available units?
450 North ROSSMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue have?
Some of 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
450 North ROSSMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
