450 North ROSSMORE Avenue

Introducing the rare, luxuriously remodeled, historic El Royale. For decades Hollywood professionals from A-list actors, producers, and writers to Los Angeles' movers and shakers have called El Royale home. Architect William Douglas Lee designed the El Royale in 1928 just after completing its sister building, famed Chateau Marmont. Situated in prestigious Hancock Park, while El Royale boasts historic architecture and charm, this space provides the modern comforts & details today's entertainer seeks, including views of the golf course, Downtown, and Hollywood hills. Details: 3 beds & baths, large living room, high ceilings, remodeled kitchen, designer finishes & appliances. Addn'l amenities: original crown moldings, hw floors, valet, concierge, extravagant lobby w/ ornate details, fitness center, roof deck w/ 360-degree views.