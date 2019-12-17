All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 6 2019 at 6:40 AM

450 North ROSSMORE Avenue

450 North Rossmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

450 North Rossmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
valet service
Come live in the Historic El Royale Penthouse. Truly a rare unit with 2 huge wrap around balconies! A premiere luxury apartment community in LA & and a testament to it's Architect William Douglas Lee & famed individuals who have called it home.Built in 1929 & tastefully updated, this Spanish Renaissance Revival building towers above Hancock Park & brings the art of living to the highest level. The lobby will wow you with the hand-stenciled ceilings, wrought iron chandeliers & unparalleled architecture.This 2bd/3ba apartment features ornate moldings, hardwood parquet flrs & other period details in LR & DR. All new Kitchen w/ high-end SS appliances, countertops, & large dual sinks. The residents enjoy a wide array of amenties including 24-hour valet parking, gym, the friendliest concierge service, a roof deck w/ unobstructed views of Golf Course,LA/Hollywood/BH. Located in walking distance to charming Larchmont Village w/boutiques & Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue have any available units?
450 North ROSSMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue have?
Some of 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
450 North ROSSMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 North ROSSMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
