450 North ROSSMORE Avenue

Come live in the Historic El Royale Penthouse. Truly a rare unit with 2 huge wrap around balconies! A premiere luxury apartment community in LA & and a testament to it's Architect William Douglas Lee & famed individuals who have called it home.Built in 1929 & tastefully updated, this Spanish Renaissance Revival building towers above Hancock Park & brings the art of living to the highest level. The lobby will wow you with the hand-stenciled ceilings, wrought iron chandeliers & unparalleled architecture.This 2bd/3ba apartment features ornate moldings, hardwood parquet flrs & other period details in LR & DR. All new Kitchen w/ high-end SS appliances, countertops, & large dual sinks. The residents enjoy a wide array of amenties including 24-hour valet parking, gym, the friendliest concierge service, a roof deck w/ unobstructed views of Golf Course,LA/Hollywood/BH. Located in walking distance to charming Larchmont Village w/boutiques & Restaurants.