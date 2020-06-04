All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
450 James Street
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

450 James Street

450 James St · No Longer Available
Location

450 James St, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bed + 1 Bath home with huge patio/deck and garage in Mt Washington ! - To schedule a showing please email stephan@lapmg.com

?Fantastic 2 bed 1 bath home with spacious patio/deck in the heart of Mt Washington.

Features include :
- Great open Kitchen with beautiful cabinets and countertops
- Kitchen includes Oven/stove and refrigerator
- 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with standing shower
- Beautiful floors throughout
- AC Unit
- Very spacious patio/deck perfect for entertaining
- Washer included
- One parking space in garage
- Tenants pay for all utilities
- Landlord pay for Gardener

Lots of natural Sunlight !
Great location! Don't miss it ! Easy access to freeways 110 and I-5

Rent: $ 2,600 / month
Security Deposit: $ 2,600
Application Fee is $35.
Pet rent : $ 25 per month per Pet
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.

CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group
Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1.For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com

(RLNE4881332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 James Street have any available units?
450 James Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 James Street have?
Some of 450 James Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 James Street currently offering any rent specials?
450 James Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 James Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 James Street is pet friendly.
Does 450 James Street offer parking?
Yes, 450 James Street offers parking.
Does 450 James Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 James Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 James Street have a pool?
No, 450 James Street does not have a pool.
Does 450 James Street have accessible units?
No, 450 James Street does not have accessible units.
Does 450 James Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 James Street does not have units with dishwashers.
