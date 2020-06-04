450 James Street

Amenities

Charming 2 Bed + 1 Bath home with huge patio/deck and garage in Mt Washington ! - To schedule a showing please email stephan@lapmg.com



?Fantastic 2 bed 1 bath home with spacious patio/deck in the heart of Mt Washington.



Features include :

- Great open Kitchen with beautiful cabinets and countertops

- Kitchen includes Oven/stove and refrigerator

- 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with standing shower

- Beautiful floors throughout

- AC Unit

- Very spacious patio/deck perfect for entertaining

- Washer included

- One parking space in garage

- Tenants pay for all utilities

- Landlord pay for Gardener



Lots of natural Sunlight !

Great location! Don't miss it ! Easy access to freeways 110 and I-5



Rent: $ 2,600 / month

Security Deposit: $ 2,600

Application Fee is $35.

Pet rent : $ 25 per month per Pet

Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.



CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group

Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1.For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com



