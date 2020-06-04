450 James Street

Amenities
Charming 2 Bed + 1 Bath home with huge patio/deck and garage in Mt Washington ! - To schedule a showing please email stephan@lapmg.com
?Fantastic 2 bed 1 bath home with spacious patio/deck in the heart of Mt Washington.
Features include :
- Great open Kitchen with beautiful cabinets and countertops
- Kitchen includes Oven/stove and refrigerator
- 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with standing shower
- Beautiful floors throughout
- AC Unit
- Very spacious patio/deck perfect for entertaining
- Washer included
- One parking space in garage
- Tenants pay for all utilities
- Landlord pay for Gardener
Lots of natural Sunlight !
Great location! Don't miss it ! Easy access to freeways 110 and I-5
Rent: $ 2,600 / month
Security Deposit: $ 2,600
Application Fee is $35.
Pet rent : $ 25 per month per Pet
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.
CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group
Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1.For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com
(RLNE4881332)