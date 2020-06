449 North SPAULDING

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

THIS APARTMENT HOME IS LIKE A HUGE PRIVATE HOME AND A FRONT APARTMENT IN A VERY QUAINT SMALL FOUR UNIT BUILDING. THE SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATELY 1400 SQ. FEET WITH SOARING CEILINGS, HARDWOO FLOORS AND A GORGEOUS REMODELED GRANITE KITCHEN....THE LIVINGROOM IS HUGE HUGE HUGE AND THE APT HAS A PRIVATE DININGROOM AND KITCHEN WITH EATING AREA. A FULL LAUNDRY ROOM INSIDE THIS APARTMEN WITH WASHER AN DRYER. FRENCH WINDOWS THROUGHOUT, CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT AND HUGE BEDROOMS. BRIGHT AND IMMACULET WALK TO BEVERLY CENTER, THE GROVE AND MELROSE. THE BUILDING HAS A SECURITY FRONT ENTRANCE AND IS OLD WORLD CHARM WITH GORGEOUS TREES AND LANDSCAPING. THE SECOND BATH IS VERY LARGE AND HAS A TOILET AND SINK. MAIN BATH HAS A BATH, SHOWER, TOILET AND SINK. PERFECT HUGE HOME FOR ROOOMATES.....VERY TRENDY NEIGHBORHOOD. VERY WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING WITH A BEAUTIFUL HALLWAY WITH RICH STONE FLOORS AND RICH DARK WOOD BANNISTER. THIS IS A VERY CHIC BUILDING , AND MORE LIKE A HOME