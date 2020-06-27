All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4485 Hazeltine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4485 Hazeltine Avenue
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

4485 Hazeltine Avenue

4485 Hazeltine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4485 Hazeltine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this stunning and modern urban retreat in the heart of prime Sherman Oaks! This meticulously designed townhouse showcases 2 elegant bedroom suites, 2.5 baths, high ceilings, and huge windows throughout to enjoy the views to the north, south, and west. Built in 2016, it offers a gorgeous, bright, open-concept living room + dining area + kitchen perfect for entertaining. Top-of-the-line features include a fully-appointed chef’s kitchen complete with stainless steel Bosch and Fisher & Paykel appliances, a 5-burner gas stove and range, farmhouse sink, walk-in pantry, breakfast counter, sleek Caesarstone counter tops, and imported Italian cabinets. The living room offers a welcoming fireplace, storage room, and powder room for guests. Upstairs you’ll find the two bedroom suites including the spacious master with walk-in closet, balcony, luxurious en-suite bath with soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity, and the serene second bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en-suite bath. Other key amenities include a convenient laundry area with brand new LG washer and dyer, Nest thermostat, custom Shade Store blinds throughout, and private secured parking for 2 cars. Plus, proximity to Trader Joe’s, Ralphs, Westfield Fashion Square, and all the local restaurants and boutiques along Ventura Boulevard make this townhouse the ideal place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4485 Hazeltine Avenue have any available units?
4485 Hazeltine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4485 Hazeltine Avenue have?
Some of 4485 Hazeltine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4485 Hazeltine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4485 Hazeltine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4485 Hazeltine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4485 Hazeltine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4485 Hazeltine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4485 Hazeltine Avenue offers parking.
Does 4485 Hazeltine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4485 Hazeltine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4485 Hazeltine Avenue have a pool?
No, 4485 Hazeltine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4485 Hazeltine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4485 Hazeltine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4485 Hazeltine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4485 Hazeltine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College