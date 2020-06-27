4485 Hazeltine Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this stunning and modern urban retreat in the heart of prime Sherman Oaks! This meticulously designed townhouse showcases 2 elegant bedroom suites, 2.5 baths, high ceilings, and huge windows throughout to enjoy the views to the north, south, and west. Built in 2016, it offers a gorgeous, bright, open-concept living room + dining area + kitchen perfect for entertaining. Top-of-the-line features include a fully-appointed chef’s kitchen complete with stainless steel Bosch and Fisher & Paykel appliances, a 5-burner gas stove and range, farmhouse sink, walk-in pantry, breakfast counter, sleek Caesarstone counter tops, and imported Italian cabinets. The living room offers a welcoming fireplace, storage room, and powder room for guests. Upstairs you’ll find the two bedroom suites including the spacious master with walk-in closet, balcony, luxurious en-suite bath with soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity, and the serene second bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en-suite bath. Other key amenities include a convenient laundry area with brand new LG washer and dyer, Nest thermostat, custom Shade Store blinds throughout, and private secured parking for 2 cars. Plus, proximity to Trader Joe’s, Ralphs, Westfield Fashion Square, and all the local restaurants and boutiques along Ventura Boulevard make this townhouse the ideal place to call home.