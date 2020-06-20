448 Kelton Ave. 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Luxury 3BD/3.5BA Townhouse For Rent, UCLA Village - Property Id: 301912
Gorgeous three level, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse with over 2,000 square feet of open and bright living space. 3 parking spaces all gated, two in direct access garage to unit. Abundant outdoor patio/balconies and amazing kitchen, two fireplaces, pitched ceiling in master and much more! Walking distance to UCLA campus, UCLA Medical Center, shopping centers and restaurants. A must see! Viewing by appointment only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301912
Property Id 301912
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5861173)