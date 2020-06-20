All apartments in Los Angeles
448 Kelton Ave. 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

448 Kelton Ave. 3

448 Kelton Avenue · (626) 922-1277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

448 Kelton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 1

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Luxury 3BD/3.5BA Townhouse For Rent, UCLA Village - Property Id: 301912

Gorgeous three level, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse with over 2,000 square feet of open and bright living space. 3 parking spaces all gated, two in direct access garage to unit. Abundant outdoor patio/balconies and amazing kitchen, two fireplaces, pitched ceiling in master and much more! Walking distance to UCLA campus, UCLA Medical Center, shopping centers and restaurants. A must see! Viewing by appointment only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301912
Property Id 301912

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5861173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Kelton Ave. 3 have any available units?
448 Kelton Ave. 3 has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 Kelton Ave. 3 have?
Some of 448 Kelton Ave. 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Kelton Ave. 3 currently offering any rent specials?
448 Kelton Ave. 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Kelton Ave. 3 pet-friendly?
No, 448 Kelton Ave. 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 448 Kelton Ave. 3 offer parking?
Yes, 448 Kelton Ave. 3 does offer parking.
Does 448 Kelton Ave. 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 Kelton Ave. 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Kelton Ave. 3 have a pool?
No, 448 Kelton Ave. 3 does not have a pool.
Does 448 Kelton Ave. 3 have accessible units?
No, 448 Kelton Ave. 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Kelton Ave. 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 Kelton Ave. 3 has units with dishwashers.
