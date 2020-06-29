All apartments in Los Angeles
4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501

4460 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4460 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
PRESTIGIOUS 2BD IN KOREATOWN! - 5th floor, south facing, extra quiet condo with open floor plan at The Wilshire Fremont, heart of Koreatown!
2 bedroom suites and a large private balcony! Amenities include: 24 hr guarded entry, pool, spa & sun deck. Formal entry that leads to generous formal living room with fireplace and wet bar. Sunshine infused formal dining room has floor to ceiling glass doors that open to private deck. Kitchen with granite counters and eat-in breakfast area with additional storage. Extra large master suite with abundant natural light, multiple closets for storage, dressing area with large vanity and double sinks, deep soaking tub and separate shower. Large second bedroom suite. Laundry in unit. 2 tandem covered parking spaces. Guest parking in front of building. Central AC and hardwood floors throughout!
Unit can come furnished or unfurnished. Price does not change either way.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5452070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501 have any available units?
4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501 have?
Some of 4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501 currently offering any rent specials?
4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501 pet-friendly?
No, 4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501 offer parking?
Yes, 4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501 offers parking.
Does 4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501 have a pool?
Yes, 4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501 has a pool.
Does 4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501 have accessible units?
No, 4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501 does not have accessible units.
Does 4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501 does not have units with dishwashers.

