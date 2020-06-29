4460 Wilshire Blvd. Apt 501

Amenities

PRESTIGIOUS 2BD IN KOREATOWN! - 5th floor, south facing, extra quiet condo with open floor plan at The Wilshire Fremont, heart of Koreatown!

2 bedroom suites and a large private balcony! Amenities include: 24 hr guarded entry, pool, spa & sun deck. Formal entry that leads to generous formal living room with fireplace and wet bar. Sunshine infused formal dining room has floor to ceiling glass doors that open to private deck. Kitchen with granite counters and eat-in breakfast area with additional storage. Extra large master suite with abundant natural light, multiple closets for storage, dressing area with large vanity and double sinks, deep soaking tub and separate shower. Large second bedroom suite. Laundry in unit. 2 tandem covered parking spaces. Guest parking in front of building. Central AC and hardwood floors throughout!

Unit can come furnished or unfurnished. Price does not change either way.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5452070)