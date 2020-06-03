4458 Morse Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic location in Studio City, quite a neighborhood one bedroom one bath all brand new from the ground up ,detached guesthouse built from the ground up ,all new appliances including washer and dryer, high ceiling with recessed lights, two mini split AC very quiet and efficient,

Great kitchen with a garden window, beautiful backyard to enjoy and plenty of street parking

Looking for a quiet person to enjoy this beautiful guest unit that feels like a single-family house on an awesome location will consider small pets