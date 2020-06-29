4455 Kensington Rd 4455

Amenities
Beautiful 1BR Del Rey Apartment - Property Id: 269498
Beautiful Del Rey Apartment
Newly renovated upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath unit.
New stove & refrigerator
A/C included
Water and Gas are paid by owner
Upgraded windows
Quiet building
Does not share walls or floor with any other unit
Laundry room on premises
Prime westside location. Close to beach, walking distance to biking &running path, restaurants & market.
New items include: Kitchen cabinets & countertops. Refrigerator. Stove. Bath vanity. All flooring. Window coverings. Ceiling fan.
Street parking
Sorry no dogs
310-365-3966
Please text
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269498
(RLNE5737276)