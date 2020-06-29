All apartments in Los Angeles
4455 Kensington Rd 4455

4455 Kensington Road · No Longer Available
Location

4455 Kensington Road, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful 1BR Del Rey Apartment - Property Id: 269498

Beautiful Del Rey Apartment
Newly renovated upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath unit.
New stove & refrigerator
A/C included
Water and Gas are paid by owner
Upgraded windows
Quiet building
Does not share walls or floor with any other unit
Laundry room on premises
Prime westside location. Close to beach, walking distance to biking &running path, restaurants & market.
New items include: Kitchen cabinets & countertops. Refrigerator. Stove. Bath vanity. All flooring. Window coverings. Ceiling fan.
Street parking
Sorry no dogs
310-365-3966
Please text
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269498
Property Id 269498

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5737276)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4455 Kensington Rd 4455 have any available units?
4455 Kensington Rd 4455 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4455 Kensington Rd 4455 have?
Some of 4455 Kensington Rd 4455's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 Kensington Rd 4455 currently offering any rent specials?
4455 Kensington Rd 4455 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 Kensington Rd 4455 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4455 Kensington Rd 4455 is pet friendly.
Does 4455 Kensington Rd 4455 offer parking?
No, 4455 Kensington Rd 4455 does not offer parking.
Does 4455 Kensington Rd 4455 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4455 Kensington Rd 4455 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 Kensington Rd 4455 have a pool?
No, 4455 Kensington Rd 4455 does not have a pool.
Does 4455 Kensington Rd 4455 have accessible units?
No, 4455 Kensington Rd 4455 does not have accessible units.
Does 4455 Kensington Rd 4455 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4455 Kensington Rd 4455 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
