4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 Bedrooms - 3 Bathrooms - 2 Balconies

Dreamy Townhouse available!



Walk into the open, sunny living room with large windows, fireplace, custom hardwood floors and calming grey/white color scheme. Enjoy cooking in your newly renovated kitchen with gas range, new cabinets, and open breakfast bar. Unit features generous bedrooms and closets, three lovely bathrooms, and 2 private balconies.



What more could you ask for? Parking of course! Enjoy parking, plus storage.



Conveniently located near Notre Dame High, and in the Sherman Oaks Elementary Charter school district. This luxurious two-bedroom is also convenient to Best Buy, Gelson\'s, Starbucks, El Torito, and a quick hop to the 101, making getting around town a snap.



Available for an immediate move in. Please call (323) 335-8729.

1-year Lease

Rent $2295

Security $2295

townhouse unit