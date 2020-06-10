All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107

4451 N Vista Del Monte Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4451 N Vista Del Monte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedrooms - 3 Bathrooms - 2 Balconies
Dreamy Townhouse available!

Walk into the open, sunny living room with large windows, fireplace, custom hardwood floors and calming grey/white color scheme. Enjoy cooking in your newly renovated kitchen with gas range, new cabinets, and open breakfast bar. Unit features generous bedrooms and closets, three lovely bathrooms, and 2 private balconies.

What more could you ask for? Parking of course! Enjoy parking, plus storage.

Conveniently located near Notre Dame High, and in the Sherman Oaks Elementary Charter school district. This luxurious two-bedroom is also convenient to Best Buy, Gelson\'s, Starbucks, El Torito, and a quick hop to the 101, making getting around town a snap.

Available for an immediate move in. Please call (323) 335-8729.
Unit Amenities
Dishwasher
Gas Stove
Assigned parking
Natural Light
Private balcony/deck
Hardwood floors
Air conditioning
Ceiling Fan
Gas
Microwave
Parking
Storage

1-year Lease
Rent $2295
Security $2295
townhouse unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107 have any available units?
4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107 have?
Some of 4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107 currently offering any rent specials?
4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107 pet-friendly?
No, 4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107 offer parking?
Yes, 4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107 offers parking.
Does 4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107 have a pool?
No, 4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107 does not have a pool.
Does 4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107 have accessible units?
No, 4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107 has units with dishwashers.

