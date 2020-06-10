4451 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA #107

Amenities
2 Bedrooms - 3 Bathrooms - 2 Balconies
Dreamy Townhouse available!
Walk into the open, sunny living room with large windows, fireplace, custom hardwood floors and calming grey/white color scheme. Enjoy cooking in your newly renovated kitchen with gas range, new cabinets, and open breakfast bar. Unit features generous bedrooms and closets, three lovely bathrooms, and 2 private balconies.
What more could you ask for? Parking of course! Enjoy parking, plus storage.
Conveniently located near Notre Dame High, and in the Sherman Oaks Elementary Charter school district. This luxurious two-bedroom is also convenient to Best Buy, Gelson\'s, Starbucks, El Torito, and a quick hop to the 101, making getting around town a snap.
Available for an immediate move in. Please call (323) 335-8729.
Unit Amenities
Dishwasher
Gas Stove
Assigned parking
Natural Light
Private balcony/deck
Hardwood floors
Air conditioning
Ceiling Fan
Gas
Microwave
Parking
Storage
1-year Lease
Rent $2295
Security $2295
townhouse unit