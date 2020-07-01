4445 Cartwright Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking pool lobby

Large luxurious top floor Toluca Lake condo, beautifully furnished with views of Universal Studio and the hills. This Newly Remodeled unit is quiet location in the back of the building is Turnkey and fully stocked. Fantastic value with ALL UTILITIES PAID, gas, electricity, water & basic cable adds up to hundreds of dollars, lowering your true net rent. Large spacious open living room/dining room combination with a wet bar is great for entertaining. Small den makes a great office and hold a twin bed as well. Large master bedroom with wall to wall mirrored wardrobe and mirrored wardrobe in the hallway makes for tons of closet space. Full bath in hallway with tub, flat screen TVs in Living Room and Bedroom. Security Building with intercom access in lobby. Courtyard with water features, pool, laundry, 2 elevators & recreational room which can be reserved for parties. Security Gate street level parking with large storage. Close to major studios, Metro, trendy restaurants & major freeways.

No Pets Allowed



