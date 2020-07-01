All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

4445 Cartwright Ave

4445 Cartwright Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4445 Cartwright Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
lobby
Condo - Property Id: 163986

Large luxurious top floor Toluca Lake condo, beautifully furnished with views of Universal Studio and the hills. This Newly Remodeled unit is quiet location in the back of the building is Turnkey and fully stocked. Fantastic value with ALL UTILITIES PAID, gas, electricity, water & basic cable adds up to hundreds of dollars, lowering your true net rent. Large spacious open living room/dining room combination with a wet bar is great for entertaining. Small den makes a great office and hold a twin bed as well. Large master bedroom with wall to wall mirrored wardrobe and mirrored wardrobe in the hallway makes for tons of closet space. Full bath in hallway with tub, flat screen TVs in Living Room and Bedroom. Security Building with intercom access in lobby. Courtyard with water features, pool, laundry, 2 elevators & recreational room which can be reserved for parties. Security Gate street level parking with large storage. Close to major studios, Metro, trendy restaurants & major freeways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163986
Property Id 163986

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5383596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 Cartwright Ave have any available units?
4445 Cartwright Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4445 Cartwright Ave have?
Some of 4445 Cartwright Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 Cartwright Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4445 Cartwright Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 Cartwright Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4445 Cartwright Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4445 Cartwright Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4445 Cartwright Ave offers parking.
Does 4445 Cartwright Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4445 Cartwright Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 Cartwright Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4445 Cartwright Ave has a pool.
Does 4445 Cartwright Ave have accessible units?
No, 4445 Cartwright Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 Cartwright Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4445 Cartwright Ave has units with dishwashers.

