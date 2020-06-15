4443 Saugus Avenue

Amenities

The Perfect Covid gateway - Everything private: A private entrance and a large private yard give the feeling of a single family home in this end unit in small 4 townhouse building. Large and open Living / Dining rooms with a bedroom and rainfall bathroom and Hansgrohe thermostatic showers and full-size washer and dryer downstairs. Large dual master bedrooms upstairs each with their own bathroom which both have over-sized bathtubs, high-end fixtures, and plenty of lighting. New maple wood like floors throughout with tiled kitchen and bathrooms! High end kitchen with Brazilian cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, instant hot water, large quartz counter top, and tons of storage space. Dual pane Milgard windows throughout the house, 3 solatubes let in lots of natural light, ceiling fans. Across the street from Whole Foods ! Close to public transportation.

BRAND NEW Energy efficient AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING SYSTEM