Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:32 AM

4443 Saugus Avenue

4443 Saugus Avenue · (323) 447-6675
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4443 Saugus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1823 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The Perfect Covid gateway - Everything private: A private entrance and a large private yard give the feeling of a single family home in this end unit in small 4 townhouse building. Large and open Living / Dining rooms with a bedroom and rainfall bathroom and Hansgrohe thermostatic showers and full-size washer and dryer downstairs. Large dual master bedrooms upstairs each with their own bathroom which both have over-sized bathtubs, high-end fixtures, and plenty of lighting. New maple wood like floors throughout with tiled kitchen and bathrooms! High end kitchen with Brazilian cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, instant hot water, large quartz counter top, and tons of storage space. Dual pane Milgard windows throughout the house, 3 solatubes let in lots of natural light, ceiling fans. Across the street from Whole Foods ! Close to public transportation.
BRAND NEW Energy efficient AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING SYSTEM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4443 Saugus Avenue have any available units?
4443 Saugus Avenue has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4443 Saugus Avenue have?
Some of 4443 Saugus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4443 Saugus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4443 Saugus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4443 Saugus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4443 Saugus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4443 Saugus Avenue offer parking?
No, 4443 Saugus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4443 Saugus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4443 Saugus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4443 Saugus Avenue have a pool?
No, 4443 Saugus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4443 Saugus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4443 Saugus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4443 Saugus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4443 Saugus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
