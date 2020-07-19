444 North ORLANDO Avenue

Amenities

This exceptional, newly constructed, modern home is flooded with natural light, surrounded by mature landscaping, and is the ultimate in tranquility and privacy. A 2-story bridged entry with a polished steel floating staircase and open floor plan opens to the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home. Bardiglio marble fireplaces, engineered Oak hardwood flooring, and custom Fleetwood sliding doors throughout marries sophisticated living with gracious comforts. Designed with entertaining in mind, the chef's kitchen with double ovens, built-in pantry, and breakfast area opens to a family room and outdoor barbecue, pool, spa, and covered patio. Upstairs, the stunning master suite includes a fireplace, walk-in closet, porcelain tile bathroom, and outdoor veranda. A striking rooftop deck with views of the Hollywood Hills, Control 4 home automation, built-in speakers, garage with direct entry, and nine security cameras complete the home. A stone's throw from shops and dining along Melrose Avenue.