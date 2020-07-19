All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

444 North ORLANDO Avenue

444 North Orlando Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

444 North Orlando Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
This exceptional, newly constructed, modern home is flooded with natural light, surrounded by mature landscaping, and is the ultimate in tranquility and privacy. A 2-story bridged entry with a polished steel floating staircase and open floor plan opens to the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home. Bardiglio marble fireplaces, engineered Oak hardwood flooring, and custom Fleetwood sliding doors throughout marries sophisticated living with gracious comforts. Designed with entertaining in mind, the chef's kitchen with double ovens, built-in pantry, and breakfast area opens to a family room and outdoor barbecue, pool, spa, and covered patio. Upstairs, the stunning master suite includes a fireplace, walk-in closet, porcelain tile bathroom, and outdoor veranda. A striking rooftop deck with views of the Hollywood Hills, Control 4 home automation, built-in speakers, garage with direct entry, and nine security cameras complete the home. A stone's throw from shops and dining along Melrose Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 North ORLANDO Avenue have any available units?
444 North ORLANDO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 North ORLANDO Avenue have?
Some of 444 North ORLANDO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 North ORLANDO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
444 North ORLANDO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 North ORLANDO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 444 North ORLANDO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 444 North ORLANDO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 444 North ORLANDO Avenue offers parking.
Does 444 North ORLANDO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 North ORLANDO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 North ORLANDO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 444 North ORLANDO Avenue has a pool.
Does 444 North ORLANDO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 444 North ORLANDO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 444 North ORLANDO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 North ORLANDO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
