444 E 91st St 446.
444 E 91st St 446
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

444 E 91st St 446

444 East 91st Street · No Longer Available
Location

444 East 91st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
444 E 91st ST - Property Id: 138152

Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom unit freshly painted and ready for move-in! The unit comes with Stove and has gated parking for assigned for one Car. Cozy unit comes with a stove and security bars on windows . Owner pays water and Gardner . Property is a triplex and property is gated. This lovely apartment has a cozy back private patio. We welcome All to apply!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138152
Property Id 138152

(RLNE5614196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 444 E 91st St 446 have any available units?
444 E 91st St 446 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 E 91st St 446 have?
Some of 444 E 91st St 446's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 E 91st St 446 currently offering any rent specials?
444 E 91st St 446 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 E 91st St 446 pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 E 91st St 446 is pet friendly.
Does 444 E 91st St 446 offer parking?
Yes, 444 E 91st St 446 offers parking.
Does 444 E 91st St 446 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 E 91st St 446 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 E 91st St 446 have a pool?
No, 444 E 91st St 446 does not have a pool.
Does 444 E 91st St 446 have accessible units?
No, 444 E 91st St 446 does not have accessible units.
Does 444 E 91st St 446 have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 E 91st St 446 does not have units with dishwashers.

