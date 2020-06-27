4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue

Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: One month free! A charming 1 bed, 1 bath unit in a courtyard style complex is now available! This unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances including a range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer/dryer in unit, AC in the bedroom. Located on the Silver Lake/East Hollywood border in Virgil Village, you'll be just minutes away from some of LA's best restaurants, coffee shops and bars such as Pine & Crane, Sqirl, 4100 Bar, Silver Lake Ramen, Tiki-Ti Cocktail Lounge, Intelligentsia Coffee, The Kitchen and more! One parking spot included. Pets okay with deposit. Come and see it today!