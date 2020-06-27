4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard parking

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: One month free! A charming 1 bed, 1 bath unit in a courtyard style complex is now available! This unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances including a range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer/dryer in unit, AC in the bedroom. Located on the Silver Lake/East Hollywood border in Virgil Village, you'll be just minutes away from some of LA's best restaurants, coffee shops and bars such as Pine & Crane, Sqirl, 4100 Bar, Silver Lake Ramen, Tiki-Ti Cocktail Lounge, Intelligentsia Coffee, The Kitchen and more! One parking spot included. Pets okay with deposit. Come and see it today!