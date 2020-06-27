All apartments in Los Angeles
4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue
4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue

4437 Willow Brook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4437 Willow Brook Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: One month free! A charming 1 bed, 1 bath unit in a courtyard style complex is now available! This unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances including a range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer/dryer in unit, AC in the bedroom. Located on the Silver Lake/East Hollywood border in Virgil Village, you'll be just minutes away from some of LA's best restaurants, coffee shops and bars such as Pine & Crane, Sqirl, 4100 Bar, Silver Lake Ramen, Tiki-Ti Cocktail Lounge, Intelligentsia Coffee, The Kitchen and more! One parking spot included. Pets okay with deposit. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue have any available units?
4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue have?
Some of 4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue offers parking.
Does 4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue have a pool?
No, 4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4437 WILLOW BROOK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
