4436 Ventura canyon ave 4

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Unit 4 Available 12/09/19 Bright ,remodeled one bedroom one bath - Property Id: 97827



Bright , nice one bedroom on a second floor of a quiet building and neighbor hood in and street ,totally remodeled ,granite counter ,hardwood floors gas stove and refrigerator, wood shutters , central air and heat with a one parking space ,walking to Ventura blvd , close to shopping and restaurant, bust stop .Etc

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97827

Property Id 97827



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4674055)