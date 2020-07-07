All apartments in Los Angeles
4436 Ventura canyon ave 4
4436 Ventura canyon ave 4

4436 N Ventura Canyon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4436 N Ventura Canyon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 4 Available 12/09/19 Bright ,remodeled one bedroom one bath - Property Id: 97827

Bright , nice one bedroom on a second floor of a quiet building and neighbor hood in and street ,totally remodeled ,granite counter ,hardwood floors gas stove and refrigerator, wood shutters , central air and heat with a one parking space ,walking to Ventura blvd , close to shopping and restaurant, bust stop .Etc
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97827
Property Id 97827

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4674055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4436 Ventura canyon ave 4 have any available units?
4436 Ventura canyon ave 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4436 Ventura canyon ave 4 have?
Some of 4436 Ventura canyon ave 4's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4436 Ventura canyon ave 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4436 Ventura canyon ave 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4436 Ventura canyon ave 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4436 Ventura canyon ave 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4436 Ventura canyon ave 4 offer parking?
Yes, 4436 Ventura canyon ave 4 offers parking.
Does 4436 Ventura canyon ave 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4436 Ventura canyon ave 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4436 Ventura canyon ave 4 have a pool?
No, 4436 Ventura canyon ave 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4436 Ventura canyon ave 4 have accessible units?
No, 4436 Ventura canyon ave 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4436 Ventura canyon ave 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4436 Ventura canyon ave 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

