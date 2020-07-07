4436 Ventura canyon ave 4

Amenities
Unit 4 Available 12/09/19 Bright ,remodeled one bedroom one bath - Property Id: 97827
Bright , nice one bedroom on a second floor of a quiet building and neighbor hood in and street ,totally remodeled ,granite counter ,hardwood floors gas stove and refrigerator, wood shutters , central air and heat with a one parking space ,walking to Ventura blvd , close to shopping and restaurant, bust stop .Etc
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97827
No Dogs Allowed
