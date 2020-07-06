4433 Colbath Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cfa1eb607e ---- This modern beauty has ample storage and a contemporary open feel. You?ll fall in love when you walk into the huge open living room with large windows, mid-century detailing and custom hardwood floors. There\'s tons of storage space throughout! Enjoy cooking in your newly renovated kitchen with a dishwasher and lovely grey counters! This spacious newly-renovated unit has central A/C and heat. The bedroom is generous and well-lit with ample closet space. Lovely updated bathroom. Spend some outdoor time on your own private balcony or take a dip in the pool, lounge in the shade, and enjoy the charming retro Palm Springs vibe outside. Walking distance to numerous coffee shops, restaurants, and supermarkets. Parking Included. Make this one your sunny new home today! Available for immediate move-in. Call 424.400.7010 Unit Amenities: Dishwasher Assigned parking Natural Light Private balcony/deck Hardwood floors Air conditioning/Central Heat Laundry onsite Millikan school district Parking Included Lease Terms: 1-year Lease