All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4433 Colbath Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4433 Colbath Ave.
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:35 AM

4433 Colbath Ave.

4433 Colbath Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4433 Colbath Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cfa1eb607e ---- This modern beauty has ample storage and a contemporary open feel. You?ll fall in love when you walk into the huge open living room with large windows, mid-century detailing and custom hardwood floors. There\'s tons of storage space throughout! Enjoy cooking in your newly renovated kitchen with a dishwasher and lovely grey counters! This spacious newly-renovated unit has central A/C and heat. The bedroom is generous and well-lit with ample closet space. Lovely updated bathroom. Spend some outdoor time on your own private balcony or take a dip in the pool, lounge in the shade, and enjoy the charming retro Palm Springs vibe outside. Walking distance to numerous coffee shops, restaurants, and supermarkets. Parking Included. Make this one your sunny new home today! Available for immediate move-in. Call 424.400.7010 Unit Amenities: Dishwasher Assigned parking Natural Light Private balcony/deck Hardwood floors Air conditioning/Central Heat Laundry onsite Millikan school district Parking Included Lease Terms: 1-year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4433 Colbath Ave. have any available units?
4433 Colbath Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4433 Colbath Ave. have?
Some of 4433 Colbath Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4433 Colbath Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4433 Colbath Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4433 Colbath Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4433 Colbath Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4433 Colbath Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4433 Colbath Ave. offers parking.
Does 4433 Colbath Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4433 Colbath Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4433 Colbath Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 4433 Colbath Ave. has a pool.
Does 4433 Colbath Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4433 Colbath Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4433 Colbath Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4433 Colbath Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College