4431 Kingswell Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

The perfect Loz Feliz home for Lease! This incredible and fully renovated back-Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a floor-plan of 1,000-SQFT of living space. Inside find sleek wood flooring with thick baseboard moldings, recessed lighting, central A/C and even a laundry room with a washer/dryer hookup. The kitchen offers immaculate counter-tops with stainless steel appliances and beautifully wooden cabinets. the second floor presents the bedrooms and a guest bathroom. The Master bedroom is beyond spacious with double walk-in closets, a private bath and double doors that open up to a private balcony! This is the ideal location where you are just minutes from Hollywood, Glendale and Silverlake. Close to popular dining and trendy shops!