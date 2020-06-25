All apartments in Los Angeles
4431 Kingswell Avenue

Location

4431 Kingswell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The perfect Loz Feliz home for Lease! This incredible and fully renovated back-Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a floor-plan of 1,000-SQFT of living space. Inside find sleek wood flooring with thick baseboard moldings, recessed lighting, central A/C and even a laundry room with a washer/dryer hookup. The kitchen offers immaculate counter-tops with stainless steel appliances and beautifully wooden cabinets. the second floor presents the bedrooms and a guest bathroom. The Master bedroom is beyond spacious with double walk-in closets, a private bath and double doors that open up to a private balcony! This is the ideal location where you are just minutes from Hollywood, Glendale and Silverlake. Close to popular dining and trendy shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 Kingswell Avenue have any available units?
4431 Kingswell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4431 Kingswell Avenue have?
Some of 4431 Kingswell Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4431 Kingswell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4431 Kingswell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 Kingswell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4431 Kingswell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4431 Kingswell Avenue offer parking?
No, 4431 Kingswell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4431 Kingswell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4431 Kingswell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 Kingswell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4431 Kingswell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4431 Kingswell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4431 Kingswell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 Kingswell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4431 Kingswell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
