Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:27 AM

4429 NOBLE Avenue

4429 Noble Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4429 Noble Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This gorgeous Tri-level Townhome has been Completely Remodeled with taste and in the best part of Sherman Oaks, South of Ventura Blvd. The building has only 3 units. Direct entry from the Gated garage leads into this bright and airy unit with an amazing kitchen with top of the line appliances. Stairs lead to the second level which the entire level is the Master bedroom suit. High ceiling, hardwood floors, walking closet, plus a very large Master bath with separate tub and shower leading into a lovely patio overlooking the trees. Great to sit, relax and enjoy. Top level has two additional bedrooms with a shared gorgeous bathroom and Laundry room. Close distance to S.O. Elementary school, shops, restaurants and house of worships.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 NOBLE Avenue have any available units?
4429 NOBLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4429 NOBLE Avenue have?
Some of 4429 NOBLE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4429 NOBLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4429 NOBLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 NOBLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4429 NOBLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4429 NOBLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4429 NOBLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4429 NOBLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 NOBLE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 NOBLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4429 NOBLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4429 NOBLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4429 NOBLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 NOBLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4429 NOBLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

