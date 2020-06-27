4429 NOBLE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This gorgeous Tri-level Townhome has been Completely Remodeled with taste and in the best part of Sherman Oaks, South of Ventura Blvd. The building has only 3 units. Direct entry from the Gated garage leads into this bright and airy unit with an amazing kitchen with top of the line appliances. Stairs lead to the second level which the entire level is the Master bedroom suit. High ceiling, hardwood floors, walking closet, plus a very large Master bath with separate tub and shower leading into a lovely patio overlooking the trees. Great to sit, relax and enjoy. Top level has two additional bedrooms with a shared gorgeous bathroom and Laundry room. Close distance to S.O. Elementary school, shops, restaurants and house of worships.