Los Angeles, CA
4427 Murietta Avenue
Last updated November 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

4427 Murietta Avenue

4427 Murietta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4427 Murietta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

cats allowed
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
Looking for ONE temporary roommate asap for a bright private room in a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment with pool. Dates are 08/11 to 09/10 ONLY! Im a very clean and tidy person so Im looking for someone who is the same way. Im looking for a people who is responsible, has a job, is 25+ doesnt party at home and doesnt bring home strangers. Im a fun loving, creative. I love to go hiking, to the beach, to the movies and I love road trips and to travel. MUST love cats because I have two cute loving cats. Quiet charming neighborhood right off Ventura. Walking distance to Ralphs, Gelsons & in and out. Beautiful pool to chill at. live here, neighbors are nice. Fully furnished apartment. security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 Murietta Avenue have any available units?
4427 Murietta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4427 Murietta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4427 Murietta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 Murietta Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4427 Murietta Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4427 Murietta Avenue offer parking?
No, 4427 Murietta Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4427 Murietta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4427 Murietta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 Murietta Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4427 Murietta Avenue has a pool.
Does 4427 Murietta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4427 Murietta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 Murietta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4427 Murietta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4427 Murietta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4427 Murietta Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
