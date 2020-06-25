4427 Murietta Avenue

Amenities

cats allowed pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pool cats allowed pet friendly

Looking for ONE temporary roommate asap for a bright private room in a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment with pool. Dates are 08/11 to 09/10 ONLY! Im a very clean and tidy person so Im looking for someone who is the same way. Im looking for a people who is responsible, has a job, is 25+ doesnt party at home and doesnt bring home strangers. Im a fun loving, creative. I love to go hiking, to the beach, to the movies and I love road trips and to travel. MUST love cats because I have two cute loving cats. Quiet charming neighborhood right off Ventura. Walking distance to Ralphs, Gelsons & in and out. Beautiful pool to chill at. live here, neighbors are nice. Fully furnished apartment. security deposit.