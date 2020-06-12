All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4425 Whitsett Ave

4425 N Whitsett Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4425 N Whitsett Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Book a showing and see for yourself a lovely condo unit in the Studio City neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! It features a single bedroom and two bathrooms. It is conveniently minutes away from restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, and shops. Inside, the unknit features ac and forced air heating for climate control. For vehicle parking, two parking spaces in the attached garage are provided. Pets are allowed on the property.

Nearby parks:
Studio City Park, Moorpark Park and Ted Slavin Field

Nearby Schools:
Riverside Drive Charter Elementary School - 0.82 miles, 6/10
Beth Hillel Day School - 0.48 miles, unrated
Campbell Hall (Episcopal) - 0.45 miles, unrated
Bridges Academy - 0.9 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
DASH Van Nuys/Studio City - 0.0 miles
167 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
155 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles
230 Metro Local Line - 0.5 miles

(RLNE4615657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 Whitsett Ave have any available units?
4425 Whitsett Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 Whitsett Ave have?
Some of 4425 Whitsett Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 Whitsett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Whitsett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Whitsett Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4425 Whitsett Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4425 Whitsett Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4425 Whitsett Ave offers parking.
Does 4425 Whitsett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4425 Whitsett Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Whitsett Ave have a pool?
No, 4425 Whitsett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4425 Whitsett Ave have accessible units?
No, 4425 Whitsett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Whitsett Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4425 Whitsett Ave has units with dishwashers.
