Los Angeles, CA
4423 Ethel Avenue
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM

4423 Ethel Avenue

4423 Ethel Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4423 Ethel Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This stunning single story Studio City home has been beautifully remodeled. Located in the Dixie Canyon School District, this home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths, living room, family room, a formal dining room and is perfect for a family. The backyard has an inviting pool and plenty of space for entertaining. There is a laundry room with washer and dryer included. This home is bright and spacious and has a brand new feel and is ready for move in on July 15. Located in the heart of Studio City this home provides easy access to the 101 Freeway, major studios and the shops and restaurants along Ventura Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 Ethel Avenue have any available units?
4423 Ethel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4423 Ethel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4423 Ethel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 Ethel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4423 Ethel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4423 Ethel Avenue offer parking?
No, 4423 Ethel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4423 Ethel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4423 Ethel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 Ethel Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4423 Ethel Avenue has a pool.
Does 4423 Ethel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4423 Ethel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 Ethel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4423 Ethel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4423 Ethel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4423 Ethel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
