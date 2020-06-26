4423 Ethel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

This stunning single story Studio City home has been beautifully remodeled. Located in the Dixie Canyon School District, this home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths, living room, family room, a formal dining room and is perfect for a family. The backyard has an inviting pool and plenty of space for entertaining. There is a laundry room with washer and dryer included. This home is bright and spacious and has a brand new feel and is ready for move in on July 15. Located in the heart of Studio City this home provides easy access to the 101 Freeway, major studios and the shops and restaurants along Ventura Blvd.