Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

4421 Natoma Ave.

4421 Natoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4421 Natoma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious Estate South of Wells - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home at just over 3,400 square feet was custom built in the European style in 1996 in compliance with all of the post-Northridge earthquake regulations. Three car attached garage. Hardwood floors with newer carpet throughout. Light and bright, this home has 9 foot ceilings in the family room. Kitchen has a walk-in pantry room, breakfast nook, island with prep sink, gas range and new double oven. Incredible master suite with large private balcony, whirlpool tub, and a room size master closet. First floor den could be used as an additional bedroom (but doesnt have a closet). This home also has a dual HVAC system, large laundry room, and loads of storage.
Level lot of almost of an acre with a custom-built pool and spa and many fruit trees. There is a large Pool House approximately 900 square feet, included, that you may chose to use as Guest Quarters. Private, South of Wells Drive living at its best.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2526013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 Natoma Ave. have any available units?
4421 Natoma Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 Natoma Ave. have?
Some of 4421 Natoma Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Natoma Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Natoma Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Natoma Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4421 Natoma Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4421 Natoma Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4421 Natoma Ave. offers parking.
Does 4421 Natoma Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4421 Natoma Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Natoma Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 4421 Natoma Ave. has a pool.
Does 4421 Natoma Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4421 Natoma Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Natoma Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4421 Natoma Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
