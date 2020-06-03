4421 Natoma Ave.

Amenities

Spacious Estate South of Wells - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home at just over 3,400 square feet was custom built in the European style in 1996 in compliance with all of the post-Northridge earthquake regulations. Three car attached garage. Hardwood floors with newer carpet throughout. Light and bright, this home has 9 foot ceilings in the family room. Kitchen has a walk-in pantry room, breakfast nook, island with prep sink, gas range and new double oven. Incredible master suite with large private balcony, whirlpool tub, and a room size master closet. First floor den could be used as an additional bedroom (but doesnt have a closet). This home also has a dual HVAC system, large laundry room, and loads of storage.

Level lot of almost of an acre with a custom-built pool and spa and many fruit trees. There is a large Pool House approximately 900 square feet, included, that you may chose to use as Guest Quarters. Private, South of Wells Drive living at its best.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2526013)