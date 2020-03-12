All apartments in Los Angeles
4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue

4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

Great Desirable 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse In Prime Sherman Oaks. W/Direct Access To 2 Car Attached Garage and Private Laundry and Storage Room. Living Room w/Gas fireplace. Wet Bar And Sliding Doors With Plantation Shutters To Patio Area. Remodeled Kitchen With Granite Counters, and a Sliding Doors To An Additional Private Patio Area Perfect For BBQ's. Upstairs Huge Master Suite With High Ceiling, Walk-In Closet And Remodeled Bathroom. The Second Bedroom Has It's Own Private Bathroom. A Block From Ventura Blvd, Easy Access To Freeways And Shopping. This Unit Is Turnkey, Charming, Excellent Condition! Low HOA, Don’t have units above or below. Must see!!APPOINTMENT ONLY. TENANT OCCUPIED. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. 24 hour advance notice is needed. --- Tenant lease ends on 6/30/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue have any available units?
4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
