4416 Morella Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub

Charming English Cottage style home built in 1940. Two bedroom, two bath plus office space. Lovely landscaping and natural oasis style pool surrounded by orange, palm, and avocado trees. Located in the heart of Studio City close to transportation, great schools, restaurants, and shopping.

Fully furnished with antiques and original vintage classical and pop-culture artwork. Features pool and spa, large patio and outdoor entertaining areas with BBQ and firepit, newly remodeled rustic kitchen and bathrooms, fireplace, baby grand piano, central air and heat, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, dishwasher and kitchen appliances, HDTV in each room, no parking restrictions, and many other great features. Completely walled and fenced in front and back yards.