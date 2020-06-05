All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4416 Morella Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4416 Morella Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4416 Morella Avenue

4416 N Morella Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4416 N Morella Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Charming English Cottage style home built in 1940. Two bedroom, two bath plus office space. Lovely landscaping and natural oasis style pool surrounded by orange, palm, and avocado trees. Located in the heart of Studio City close to transportation, great schools, restaurants, and shopping.
Fully furnished with antiques and original vintage classical and pop-culture artwork. Features pool and spa, large patio and outdoor entertaining areas with BBQ and firepit, newly remodeled rustic kitchen and bathrooms, fireplace, baby grand piano, central air and heat, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, dishwasher and kitchen appliances, HDTV in each room, no parking restrictions, and many other great features. Completely walled and fenced in front and back yards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Morella Avenue have any available units?
4416 Morella Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4416 Morella Avenue have?
Some of 4416 Morella Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Morella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Morella Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Morella Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4416 Morella Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4416 Morella Avenue offer parking?
No, 4416 Morella Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4416 Morella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4416 Morella Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Morella Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4416 Morella Avenue has a pool.
Does 4416 Morella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4416 Morella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Morella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4416 Morella Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College