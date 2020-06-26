4411 ROMA Court

Amenities

An Impeccable, Dramatic, Architectural Showpiece. This Waterfront "Smart Home" is a true spectacular entertainers dream. Extensively rebuilt w the finest craftsmanship & quality high-end imported European materials. Detailed Control4 Home Management System operates the "Smart Home" components w ease. Soaring ceilings, walls of glass lend an abundance of light & capture the magnificent enchanting romantic canal views frm balconies on every level. Grand living room w polished concrete flrs, designer fireplace's. Chef's kitchen features: Bulthaup cabinetry, State of the Art Wolfe/Miele/Sub Zero appliances, 24 foot island w food prep station. MasterSuite boasts custom solid wood ceilings & Oak floors, fireplace & terrace overlooking waterfront. Elegant MasterBath w his & Her vanities, double steam shower, soaking tub. Fabulous roof top view deck w designer Fire-Pit, Kitchen, 4 car private parking. Canals, private trails & a vast expansive beach right outside your front door.