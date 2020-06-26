All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4411 ROMA Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4411 ROMA Court
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4411 ROMA Court

4411 Roma Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4411 Roma Court, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
An Impeccable, Dramatic, Architectural Showpiece. This Waterfront "Smart Home" is a true spectacular entertainers dream. Extensively rebuilt w the finest craftsmanship & quality high-end imported European materials. Detailed Control4 Home Management System operates the "Smart Home" components w ease. Soaring ceilings, walls of glass lend an abundance of light & capture the magnificent enchanting romantic canal views frm balconies on every level. Grand living room w polished concrete flrs, designer fireplace's. Chef's kitchen features: Bulthaup cabinetry, State of the Art Wolfe/Miele/Sub Zero appliances, 24 foot island w food prep station. MasterSuite boasts custom solid wood ceilings & Oak floors, fireplace & terrace overlooking waterfront. Elegant MasterBath w his & Her vanities, double steam shower, soaking tub. Fabulous roof top view deck w designer Fire-Pit, Kitchen, 4 car private parking. Canals, private trails & a vast expansive beach right outside your front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 ROMA Court have any available units?
4411 ROMA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 ROMA Court have?
Some of 4411 ROMA Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 ROMA Court currently offering any rent specials?
4411 ROMA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 ROMA Court pet-friendly?
No, 4411 ROMA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4411 ROMA Court offer parking?
Yes, 4411 ROMA Court offers parking.
Does 4411 ROMA Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4411 ROMA Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 ROMA Court have a pool?
Yes, 4411 ROMA Court has a pool.
Does 4411 ROMA Court have accessible units?
No, 4411 ROMA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 ROMA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 ROMA Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College