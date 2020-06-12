All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:25 AM

4401 RADFORD Avenue

4401 Radford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4401 Radford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Super private (only one neighbor). Great location. Perfectly restored. For you family types, it's located in the Colfax school district. Nested in a quiet, traditional Studio City neighborhood, fresh out of the mid-century 1950's, Mrs. Maisel's Dream House has emerged as a fully-restored, super private landmark available for lease. Built in 1953, and virtually unchanged since, this mid-century masterpiece was rescued from developers and lovingly brought back to life as the princess she was over 60 years ago. While so many other homes have forsaken their heritage by being modernized into a mishmash of architectural styles, Mrs. Maisel's Dream House has remained true to its heritage. The two bedroom brick structure has withstood famous L.A. earthquakes without a flinch. Its recently restored ceramic tile bathrooms are legends from the era, as are the hardwood floors and indoor/outdoor (decorative) wood-burning fireplaces. All rooms open on to its lushly landscaped brick party patio that places guests into the look and feel of old Hollywood parties. There's even a clothing optional private beach hidden away in the back! Located within walking distance of anything worth walking to, and minutes away from anything worth driving to, Mrs. Maisel's Dream House w

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 RADFORD Avenue have any available units?
4401 RADFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4401 RADFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4401 RADFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 RADFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4401 RADFORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4401 RADFORD Avenue offer parking?
No, 4401 RADFORD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4401 RADFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 RADFORD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 RADFORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4401 RADFORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4401 RADFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4401 RADFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 RADFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4401 RADFORD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4401 RADFORD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4401 RADFORD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
