4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Charming small complex with a minute Walk to Ventura Blvd. Beautifully redone, top floor rear corner unit location, 1+1 condo unit in Sherman Oaks - New hardwood laminate flooring - New Stainless steel appliances - New kitchen counters - Central air & heat with new thermostat - Fresh paint - Very clean & ready to rent now. Laundry room close by in complex. Unit comes with one long parking spots, which may fit 2 small cars. Parking permit available for $35 for street parking. Conveniently located to Freeway, shopping and Entertainment. A must see!