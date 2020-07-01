All apartments in Los Angeles
4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue
4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue

Location

4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Charming small complex with a minute Walk to Ventura Blvd. Beautifully redone, top floor rear corner unit location, 1+1 condo unit in Sherman Oaks - New hardwood laminate flooring - New Stainless steel appliances - New kitchen counters - Central air & heat with new thermostat - Fresh paint - Very clean & ready to rent now. Laundry room close by in complex. Unit comes with one long parking spots, which may fit 2 small cars. Parking permit available for $35 for street parking. Conveniently located to Freeway, shopping and Entertainment. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue have any available units?
4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4381 Ventura Canyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

