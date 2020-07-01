438 North Edinburgh Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Contact free showing!--Beverly Grove Spanish Home--Light/Bright Garage, CENTRAL AC/HEAT Yard Best price in the neighborhood! - WE PRACTICE CONTACT FREE SHOWING AND FOLLOW ALL RECOMMENDED SAFETY PROTOCOLS



Gorgeous charming home located in a prime Beverly Grove neighborhood. Walk to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.



A long driveway leads to a private large backyard and detached 2-car garage. Covered patio area for summer dining. Spectacular Great Room with high ceilings, bay windows, beams and warming a fireplace. Separate formal dining room and breakfast room. Spacious bedrooms--all with large walk-in closets.



This amazing home also offers:



**Landscaped back and front yard

**Gated backyard and parking area--Detached 2-car garage

**Gardener included

**Laundry room with newer washer/dryer

**Refrigerator included

**Highend newer appliances--dishwasher/oven/range/built-in microwave

**Custom window coverings.

**RECESSED LIGHTING WITH DIMMERS IN MOST ROOMS



