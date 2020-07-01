438 North Edinburgh Avenue

Amenities
Contact free showing!--Beverly Grove Spanish Home--Light/Bright Garage, CENTRAL AC/HEAT Yard Best price in the neighborhood! - WE PRACTICE CONTACT FREE SHOWING AND FOLLOW ALL RECOMMENDED SAFETY PROTOCOLS
Gorgeous charming home located in a prime Beverly Grove neighborhood. Walk to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
A long driveway leads to a private large backyard and detached 2-car garage. Covered patio area for summer dining. Spectacular Great Room with high ceilings, bay windows, beams and warming a fireplace. Separate formal dining room and breakfast room. Spacious bedrooms--all with large walk-in closets.
This amazing home also offers:
**Landscaped back and front yard
**Gated backyard and parking area--Detached 2-car garage
**Gardener included
**Laundry room with newer washer/dryer
**Refrigerator included
**Highend newer appliances--dishwasher/oven/range/built-in microwave
**Custom window coverings.
**RECESSED LIGHTING WITH DIMMERS IN MOST ROOMS
WE PRACTICE CONTACT FREE SHOWING AND FOLLOW ALL SAFE PROTOCOLS
Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.
We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws
(RLNE5354405)