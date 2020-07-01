All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
438 North Edinburgh Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

438 North Edinburgh Avenue

438 North Edinburgh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

438 North Edinburgh Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Contact free showing!--Beverly Grove Spanish Home--Light/Bright Garage, CENTRAL AC/HEAT Yard Best price in the neighborhood! - WE PRACTICE CONTACT FREE SHOWING AND FOLLOW ALL RECOMMENDED SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Gorgeous charming home located in a prime Beverly Grove neighborhood. Walk to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

A long driveway leads to a private large backyard and detached 2-car garage. Covered patio area for summer dining. Spectacular Great Room with high ceilings, bay windows, beams and warming a fireplace. Separate formal dining room and breakfast room. Spacious bedrooms--all with large walk-in closets.

This amazing home also offers:

**Landscaped back and front yard
**Gated backyard and parking area--Detached 2-car garage
**Gardener included
**Laundry room with newer washer/dryer
**Refrigerator included
**Highend newer appliances--dishwasher/oven/range/built-in microwave
**Custom window coverings.
**RECESSED LIGHTING WITH DIMMERS IN MOST ROOMS

WE PRACTICE CONTACT FREE SHOWING AND FOLLOW ALL SAFE PROTOCOLS

Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.
We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5354405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 North Edinburgh Avenue have any available units?
438 North Edinburgh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 North Edinburgh Avenue have?
Some of 438 North Edinburgh Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 North Edinburgh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
438 North Edinburgh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 North Edinburgh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 North Edinburgh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 438 North Edinburgh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 438 North Edinburgh Avenue offers parking.
Does 438 North Edinburgh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 438 North Edinburgh Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 North Edinburgh Avenue have a pool?
No, 438 North Edinburgh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 438 North Edinburgh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 438 North Edinburgh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 438 North Edinburgh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 North Edinburgh Avenue has units with dishwashers.

