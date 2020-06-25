All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:08 AM

4341 Don Tomaso Drive

4341 Don Tomaso Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4341 Don Tomaso Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
media room
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Welcome to this great apartment in Baldwin Hills. This executive style one bedroom with a bonus room two-bathroom apartment has what you want. The bonus room is a 10x26 with a skylight can be used as an office or a den. Features include a great living room space with vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan with tons of natural light coming in and dual glazed energy efficient windows. This room is great for entertaining. Updated kitchen with stainless steel stove and refrigerator, expresso wood kitchen cabinets with onyx counter top and recessed lighting throughout. Fully updated bathroom which is great for guests. Also, the master bedroom has a fully updated master bathroom. Not to mention, the Baldwin Hills community has a Kaiser Permanente facility that was recently built. The city is building a Metro Line along with other upgrades in the future. Last, there is a mall with shops, restaurants and a movie theater. Take advantage of a fantastic opportunity. Call Corey Reels at (323) 819-7578.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4341 Don Tomaso Drive have any available units?
4341 Don Tomaso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4341 Don Tomaso Drive have?
Some of 4341 Don Tomaso Drive's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4341 Don Tomaso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4341 Don Tomaso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4341 Don Tomaso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4341 Don Tomaso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4341 Don Tomaso Drive offer parking?
No, 4341 Don Tomaso Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4341 Don Tomaso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4341 Don Tomaso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4341 Don Tomaso Drive have a pool?
No, 4341 Don Tomaso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4341 Don Tomaso Drive have accessible units?
No, 4341 Don Tomaso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4341 Don Tomaso Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4341 Don Tomaso Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
