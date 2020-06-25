4341 Don Tomaso Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Welcome to this great apartment in Baldwin Hills. This executive style one bedroom with a bonus room two-bathroom apartment has what you want. The bonus room is a 10x26 with a skylight can be used as an office or a den. Features include a great living room space with vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan with tons of natural light coming in and dual glazed energy efficient windows. This room is great for entertaining. Updated kitchen with stainless steel stove and refrigerator, expresso wood kitchen cabinets with onyx counter top and recessed lighting throughout. Fully updated bathroom which is great for guests. Also, the master bedroom has a fully updated master bathroom. Not to mention, the Baldwin Hills community has a Kaiser Permanente facility that was recently built. The city is building a Metro Line along with other upgrades in the future. Last, there is a mall with shops, restaurants and a movie theater. Take advantage of a fantastic opportunity. Call Corey Reels at (323) 819-7578.